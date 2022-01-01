Cedric MILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle- Sermaize les bains 1983 - 1987
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Marcel Ayme (Sermaize Les Bains)- Sermaize les bains 1987 - 1991
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Sermaize les bains 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Raymond Poincaré- Bar le duc 1996 - 1999
-
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Et Technologies De L'ingénieur De Nancy- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1999 - 2004
-
Esstin - Ecole Des Sciences Et Technlologies De L'ingénieur De Nancy- Nancy 1999 - 2004
-
Linköping University- Linkoping 2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
USSS- Sermaize les bains 1988 - 1996
-
JUDO CLUB SERMAIZE- Sermaize les bains 1988 - 1999
-
Contrisson- Contrisson 1990 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedric MILLET
-
Vit Ã :
RENNES, France
-
NÃ© le :
14 mars 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Guillaume BARRILLIOT sur la photo 5ème 2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Serena RAGON sur la photo 5°3
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Emilie DETHINE sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Sophie HONOREZ (ZINS) sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Raphael PAILLARDIN sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Laurent SOURIAU sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Nicolas FIERFORT sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Alexandre ETIENNE sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Sophie LUCAS (HIDALGO) sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Vincent LOMBARD sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Arnaud MINET sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Anne- Laure FRUIT sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Cedric MILLET sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Fabien PERSON sur la photo 1ere S2
-
Cedric MILLET a reconnu Thomas DARRE sur la photo 1ere S2