Cedric OBRECHT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Obrecht  - Entreprise forestiere

     -  Champagney 2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Cedric OBRECHT

  • Vit à :

    BELFORT, France

  • Né le :

    8 janv. 1983 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Employe forestier

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :