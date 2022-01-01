Cedric PETT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Schaeferhof 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Erckmann-chatrian- Phalsbourg 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Erckmann-chatrian- Phalsbourg 1990 - 1993
-
Université Marc Bloch : Strasbourg Ii- Strasbourg
Maitrise Anglais1993 - 1997
-
AFPA NEUDORF- Strasbourg
Etudes Admin Reseau2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Osram S.a.s.u. - Specialiste Infrastructure (Informatique)- Molsheim
Specialiste Infrastructure Reseau/Systeme Europe de L'ouest en charge de 9 pays europeens.2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedric PETT
-
Vit Ã :
DACHSTEIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 juin 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut,
mail cedes4@hotmail.com
Profession :
Specialiste Infrastructure IT
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Turquie
-
