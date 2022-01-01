Cedric TESTAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Caychac (Blanquefort)- Blanquefort 1985 - 1991
-
Collège Emmanuel Dupaty- Blanquefort
6eme1 5eme11992 - 1995
-
Lyceé Profesionel St Joseph- Blanquefort 1995 - 1997
-
JEHAN DUPERIER- Saint medard en jalles 1997 - 1998
-
L.e.p. Professionnel- Blanquefort 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
AS PIAN MEDOC FOOTBALL- Le pian medoc 1990 - 1995
-
AS TAILLAN FOOTBALL- Le taillan medoc 1996 - 1999
-
Ford Blanquefort Corpo- Blanquefort
football2001 - 2004
-
Esb Culturisme- Blanquefort
musculation2004 - 2013
-
Forme & Zine- Eysines
musculation2013 - 2014
-
L' Orange Bleue Saint-médard-en-jalles- Saint medard en jalles
musculation2014 - 2016
Parcours associatif
-
Sparetime - Adhérent- Bruges
Salle de sport, musculation2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cedric TESTAS
-
Vit à :
BLANQUEFORT, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Cedric TESTAS a ajouté Sparetime à son parcours associatif
-
-
Cedric TESTAS a ajouté L' Orange Bleue Saint-médard-en-jalles à son parcours sportif
-
-
-
-
-
Cedric TESTAS a ajouté 1 photo à son album 23 novembre
-
Cedric TESTAS a ajouté Musculation Eysines à son parcours sportif