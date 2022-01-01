Cedric THOMASSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE COMMUNALE- Pont du casse 1985 - 1987
Ecole Jean Villemin (Pont Du Casse)- Pont du casse 1987 - 1990
ECOLE PRIMAIRE COMMUNALE- Pont du casse 1990 - 1991
ECOLE JOSEPH BARA- Agen 1991 - 1993
Collège Joseph Chaumié- Agen 1993 - 1994
Collège Sainte-foy- Agen 1994 - 1998
Lycée Professionnel Jean Monnet- Foulayronnes 1998 - 2000
Lycée Jean Baptiste De Baudre- Agen 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Gendarmerie Orthez/mourenx - Bta et psig- Orthez 2003 - 2007
Ecole Gendarmerie Tulle (Ciga)- Tulle 2003 - 2003
Psig Orthez - Gav (Autre)- Orthez 2004 - 2007
Armee De Terre (17°rgp) - C A- Montauban 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedric THOMASSET
Vit Ã :
MONTAUBAN, France
NÃ© le :
19 juil. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous pour tout ce qui me reconnaisse venir me dire un petit coucou ca me fait toujours plaisir d'avoir des news des anciens ....
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afghanistan - Belgique - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Mali - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Pays-Bas - Suisse - Tadjikistan
Cedric THOMASSET a reconnu Cedric THOMASSET sur la photo 609.1e STI
Cedric THOMASSET a reconnu Cedric THOMASSET sur la photo CM1 peut être
Cedric THOMASSET a ajoutÃ© Psig Orthez Ã son parcours professionnel
Cedric THOMASSET a reconnu Cedric THOMASSET sur la photo quatrieme
Cedric THOMASSET a reconnu Cedric THOMASSET sur la photo 4 ème C
Cedric THOMASSET a reconnu Cedric THOMASSET sur la photo 5 ème S