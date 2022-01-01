Cedric ZIELEZINSKI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Riviera (Hombourg Haut)- Hombourg haut 1982 - maintenant
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Freyming merlebach 1988 - maintenant
-
Lycée Condorcet- Schoeneck 1992 - maintenant
-
GEORGES BASTIDE- Creutzwald 1993 - maintenant
-
Lycée Arbez Carme- Oyonnax 1995 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Zf Getriebe Gmbh- Saarbrucken 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cedric ZIELEZINSKI
-
Vit à :
FREYMING MERLEBACH, France
-
Né le :
23 avril 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Aucune information disponible