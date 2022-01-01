Cedrick COLLOMB est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE EN JACCA- Colomiers 1979 - 1981
-
ECOLE LAMARTINE- Colomiers 1981 - 1983
-
ECOLE CALVINHAC- Toulouse 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Michelet- Toulouse 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Saint-sernin- Toulouse
1ere S - Terminale C1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Pierre De Fermat- Toulouse
Math Sup - Math Spe M'1993 - 1995
-
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse
Licence Mathematiques - Maitrise Mathematiques1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Sega (Studio No Cliche) - Programmeur (Informatique)- Lyon 1997 - 2000
-
EASYPLANET - Manager de l'ingenierie (Informatique)- Paris 2001 - 2002
-
Computer Entertainment (Sony) - Lead Programmeur (Informatique)- LIVERPOOL 2002 - 2004
-
Electronic Arts - Ea - Lead Programmeur (Informatique)- CHERTSEY 2004 - 2006
-
Lucasarts - Directeur de l'Ingenierie (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- San francisco 2006 - 2010
-
Fearless Studios - Co-President et CTO (Informatique)- San francisco 2010 - 2012
-
KABAM - Vice-President Software Development (Informatique)- San francisco 2012 - 2013
-
Electronic Arts - Ea - Vice-President Architecture (Informatique)- REDWOOD CITY 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cedrick COLLOMB
-
Vit Ã :
SAN FRANCISCO, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous.
Contactez moi sur ccollomb at yahoo point com
A bientot.
Cedrick
Profession :
Director of Engineering
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Canada - Chine - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - Japon - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
