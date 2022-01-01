Célia FERNANDEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LOUIS LECHATELLIER- Caen 1972 - 1975
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Caen 1975 - 1977
-
Collège Henri Sellier- Colombelles 1978 - 1979
-
Lycée Victor Lépine- Caen 1980 - 1981
-
Lep 72 Rue De Bayeux- Caen 1981 - 1983
-
CAMILLE CLAUDEL- Caen 1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS FRANCE - FORCE DE VENTE SUD OUEST- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1999 - 2000
-
Fym'action - FORCE DE VENTE- Caudan 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Célia FERNANDEZ
-
Vit à :
UZOS, France
-
Née le :
28 avril 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Promotrice commerciale
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Célia FERNANDEZ a reconnu Francine FRANCINE (DEMERS) sur la photo ce1