Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Vaillant-couturier- Berre l'etang 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Berre l'etang 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée De L'empéri- Salon de provence 1986 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Berre L''etang - Animatrice (Autre)- Berre l'etang 1990 - maintenant
-
Mairie De Berre L'etang - Agent administratif (Autre)- Berre l'etang 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Celine CHAILLAN
-
Vit à :
BERRE L'ETANG, France
-
Née le :
27 déc. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent administratif
Mes goûts et passions
