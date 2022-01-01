Celine CHAILLON (CORNEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours de vacances
-
CLUB MED LA DOUCE- Djerba 2000 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CLUB MED DJERBA LA DOUCE- Midoun 2001 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Celine CHAILLON (CORNEAU)
-
Vit à :
ROISSY EN BRIE, France
-
Née le :
17 oct. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Celine CHAILLON (CORNEAU) a ajouté CLUB MED LA DOUCE à son parcours associatif
-
Celine CHAILLON (CORNEAU) a ajouté CLUB MED DJERBA LA DOUCE à son parcours professionnel