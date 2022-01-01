Celine ENTZ (FERRY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FLAVIGNY- Le havre 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE FLAVIGNY- Le havre 1977 - 1980
-
Ecole Louise Michel (Montivilliers)- Montivilliers 1980 - 1985
-
Collège De La Belle Etoile- Montivilliers 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Jean Prévost- Montivilliers 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1990 - 1995
-
IUT QUAI FRISSARD- Le havre 1995 - 1997
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
VIVET BOIS- Caen 1997 - 2001
-
Panofrance- Colombelles 1997 - 2001
-
PINAULT- Caen 1997 - 2001
-
Réseau Pro- Darnetal 2001 - 2004
-
Réseau Pro- Fleury sur andelle 2001 - 2004
-
Reseau Pro- Fleury sur andelle 2001 - 2004
-
RESEAU PRO ST JACQUES- Saint jacques sur darnetal 2001 - 2004
-
PINAULT- Rouen 2001 - 2004
-
PINAULT- Strasbourg 2004 - 2006
-
POINT P CIBOMAT- Hoerdt 2006 - 2006
-
Point P (67 Alsace)- Hoerdt 2006 - 2006
-
POINT P SOBOMA- Schweighouse sur moder 2006 - 2009
-
Dispano Schweighouse- Schweighouse sur moder 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Celine ENTZ (FERRY)
-
Vit à :
OBERBRONN, France
-
Née le :
18 mai 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée depuis 2006 et maman de 2 p'tits loups: Marylou 5 ans et Léo 2 ans
Profession :
Vendeuse
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Autriche - Croatie - Espagne - Indonésie - Royaume-Uni
-
Celine ENTZ (FERRY) a ajouté Dispano Schweighouse à son parcours professionnel
-
Celine ENTZ (FERRY) a reconnu Celine ENTZ (FERRY) sur la photo CM1
-
Celine ENTZ (FERRY) a reconnu Celine ENTZ (FERRY) sur la photo CE1 B
-
Celine ENTZ (FERRY) a reconnu Celine ENTZ (FERRY) sur la photo Seconde
-
Celine ENTZ (FERRY) a reconnu Celine ENTZ (FERRY) sur la photo SECONDE