Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ANDRE BRUNO- Sourdeval 1985 - 1990
Collège Victor Hugo- Sourdeval 1991 - 1993
Collège Notre-dame- Sourdeval 1993 - 1996
CFA GROUPE FIM- Agneaux 1996 - 1998
Sep Du Lycée Jean Mermoz- Vire 1998 - 2000
GRETA- Vire 2003 - 2003
CESR- Ifs 2004 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
Aux 3 Croissants - Apprentie (Autre)- Le mont saint michel 1996 - 1998
SAMAT - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Vire 1999 - 1999
TFE VIRE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Vire 2000 - 2000
LA COMPAGNIE DES FROMAGES VIRE - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2000 - 2000
Lmi Entrelec - Ouvrière (Production)- Aunay sur odon 2000 - 2000
LA NORMANDISE SA - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2000 - 2001
CHAUVIN ARNOUX - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2001 - 2001
Delaroche Publicite - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2001 - 2001
Orfévrerie De La Tour - Ouvrière (Production)- Sourdeval 2001 - 2001
La Caverne D'ali Baba - Employée (Autre)- Vire 2001 - 2001
FILTRAUTO - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2001 - 2001
ARIES MECAPLAST - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2001 - 2002
Cesar - Ouvrière (Production)- Le teilleul 2002 - 2002
FILTRAUTO - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2003 - 2003
ARIES MECAPLAST - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2003 - 2003
FILTRAUTO - Ouvrière (Production)- Vire 2004 - 2004
Faurecia - Ouvrière (Production)- FLERS 2004 - 2006
SNV LDC LE GAULOIS - Ouvrière (Production)- La chapelle d'andaine 2008 - 2008
SNV- La chapelle d'andaine 2008 - 2020
SNV LDC LE GAULOIS - Agent administratif (Administratif)- La chapelle d'andaine 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Celine GASTEBOIS
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE D'ANDAINE, France
Née le :
24 oct. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent administratif
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Celine GASTEBOIS a ajouté SNV à son parcours professionnel