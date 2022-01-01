RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã AsniÃ¨res-sur-Seine
Celine GRILLOT (PIGEON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Brion)- Brion 1976 - 1979
-
Ecole De La Fontaine (Bussy En Othe)- Bussy en othe 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-jacques- Joigny 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Romain Rolland- Sens 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie- Sens 1990 - 1992
-
Iut De Seine Et Marne Sud Site De Sénart- Lieusaint 1992 - 1994
-
Institut De Formation Aux Affaires Et ... La Gestion- Auxerre 1994 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Celine GRILLOT (PIGEON)
-
Vit Ã :
ASNIERES SUR SEINE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
27 janv. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Celine GRILLOT (PIGEON) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Celine GRILLOT (PIGEON) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Romain Rolland Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Celine GRILLOT (PIGEON) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album photos de classe Céline
-
Celine GRILLOT (PIGEON) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album photos de classe Céline
-
Celine GRILLOT (PIGEON) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo photos de classe Céline