Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CARNOT- Saint maur des fosses 1985 - 1988
-
ECOLE JACQUES DUBUS- Pontault combault 1988 - 1991
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Pontault combault 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Agricole Brie Comte Robert- Brie comte robert 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Bougainville- Brie comte robert 2011 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
Botanic - Bio- Bretigny sur orge 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Celine LECAS
-
Vit Ã :
PONTAULT COMBAULT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
23 dÃ©c. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Celine LECAS a ajoutÃ© Lycée Agricole Brie Comte Robert Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Celine LECAS a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Moulin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Celine LECAS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Jacques Dubus Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Celine LECAS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Carnot Ã son parcours scolaire