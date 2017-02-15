CÃ©line LEVENEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EPC J MOULIN- Montgeron 1975 - 1979
-
Collège Georges Pompidou- Montgeron 1979 - 1986
-
CNA CEFAG- Paris
formation de technicien supÃ©rieur en multimÃ©dia, avec diplÃ´me homologuÃ© niveau 3 en intÃ©grateur de donnÃ©es multimÃ©dia.2005 - 2005
-
CNA CEFAG- Paris
formation continue avec langages web, graphisme 2D et 3D. trop cool !!!2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Http://www.comosol.com - Webmaster (Informatique)- Paris
nous avons lancÃ© un nouveau site comoprint sur lequel vous pouvez commander vos impressions sur tous supports2006 - 2009
-
Publi Tendance - Chef de projet internet (Autre)- Conflans sainte honorine 2011 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Vital'gym- Les mureaux 2006 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :CÃ©line LEVENEZ
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
21 dÃ©c. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet internet
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
