  • ECOLE EPC J MOULIN

     -  Montgeron 1975 - 1979

  • Collège Georges Pompidou

     -  Montgeron 1979 - 1986

  • CNA CEFAG

     -  Paris

    formation de technicien supÃ©rieur en multimÃ©dia, avec diplÃ´me homologuÃ© niveau 3 en intÃ©grateur de donnÃ©es multimÃ©dia.

    2005 - 2005

  • CNA CEFAG

     -  Paris

    formation continue avec langages web, graphisme 2D et 3D. trop cool !!!

    2006 - 2007

  • Http://www.comosol.com  - Webmaster (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    nous avons lancÃ© un nouveau site comoprint sur lequel vous pouvez commander vos impressions sur tous supports

    2006 - 2009

  • Publi Tendance  - Chef de projet internet (Autre)

     -  Conflans sainte honorine 2011 - maintenant

    CÃ©line LEVENEZ

    France

    21 dÃ©c. 1969 (53 ans)

    Chef de projet internet

    divorcÃ©(e)

    4

    Je rÃªve d'y aller :