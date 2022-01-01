Celine LIABASTRE (LIABASTRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Clamart 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Jacques Monod- Clamart 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Maximilien Sorre- Cachan 1991 - 1993
-
Aix-marseille Iii- Marseille 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Computacenter - Technicien rÃ©seau (Informatique)- 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Celine LIABASTRE (LIABASTRE)
-
Vit Ã :
MARSEILLE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
18 nov. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TECHNICIEN RESEAU
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
