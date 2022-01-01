Chantal BERILLE (FALLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE GREUZE- Dijon 1963 - 1969
Collège Le Parc- Dijon 1971 - 1973
Lycée Simone Weil- Dijon 1973 - 1975
SMURFIT KAPPA DIJON - Appros papier (Administratif)- Dijon 1976 - maintenant
SMURFIT SOCAR - Appros (Administratif)- Longvic 1976 - maintenant
Ki Shin Taï Jutsu (Arts Martiaux)- Longecourt en plaine 2000 - maintenant
Chantal BERILLE (FALLET)
Vit à :
LONGECOURT EN PLAINE, France
10 juin 1957 (65 ans)
Je suis mariée j'ai trois enfants et j'aimerais retrouver des photos de classe de l'école primaire et du collège également
je souhaite la bienvenue à qui me reconnaitra et se fera connaitre
à bientôt j'espère
Appro papier et cpta indus
