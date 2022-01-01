Chantal CHANTAL BONILLO (BONILLO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PAULINE KENGORMARD- Roncq
classes de maternelle1960 - 1962
-
école Sacré Coeur- Mouvaux
du cp au cep1962 - 1969
-
INSTITUT COLBERT- Tourcoing
enseignement gÃ©nÃ©ral jusqu'en 3Ã¨me1969 - 1972
-
Lycée Professionnel Sévigné- Tourcoing
BEP stÃ©nodactylo correspondanciÃ¨re1972 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Inter Sélection - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Lys lez lannoy
employÃ©e de bureau1974 - 1979
-
Intersélection - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Lys lez lannoy
employÃ©e de bureau1974 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chantal CHANTAL BONILLO (BONILLO)
-
Vit Ã :
GARIES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, à tous mes anciens copains de classe, collègues de travail, je serais heureuse que vous me contactiez.
Amitiés à tous.
Chantal
Profession :
Sans profession
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
