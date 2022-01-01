Chantal CHANTAL BONILLO (BONILLO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Inter Sélection  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Lys lez lannoy

    employÃ©e de bureau

    1974 - 1979

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour, à tous mes anciens copains de classe, collègues de travail, je serais heureuse que vous me contactiez.
    Amitiés à tous.
    Chantal

  • Profession :

    Sans profession

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :