Chantal CURTAN (SANCHEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Pessac 1960 - 1964
-
Lycée Victor Louis (Anc Lycée De Talence)- Talence 1968 - 1971
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Chantal CURTAN (SANCHEZ)
-
Vit Ã :
CESTAS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
17 janv. 1954 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante commerciale
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Chantal CURTAN (SANCHEZ) a reconnu Chantal CURTAN (SANCHEZ) sur la photo Cours Moyen 2° année - 1963/1964