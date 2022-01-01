Chantal CURTAN (SANCHEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante commerciale

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages