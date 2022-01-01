Chantal IDIER (NICOLAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Champlain (Rochefort)- Rochefort 1970 - 1972
-
Ecole Anatole France (Rochefort)- Rochefort 1972 - 1978
-
Collège Pierre Loti- Rochefort 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Pierre Loti- Rochefort 1978 - 1980
-
Lycée Bernard Palissy- Saintes 1980 - 1981
-
LEP- Surgeres 1981 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal IDIER (NICOLAS)
-
Vit à :
ROCHEFORT SUR MER, France
-
Née en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous.
Profession :
Secrétaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2