Chantal KINTS (CHANTAL LOISIL KINTS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    A.P

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages