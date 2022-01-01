Chantal MORIN (LORANS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Pontivy 1976 - 1980
-
Institution Saint-yvy- Pontivy 1980 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Chantal MORIN (LORANS)
-
Vit à :
CHAZAY D'AZERGUES, France
-
Née le :
31 déc. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Chantal MORIN (LORANS) a ajouté Institution Saint-yvy à son parcours scolaire
-
Chantal MORIN (LORANS) a ajouté Collège Romain Rolland à son parcours scolaire