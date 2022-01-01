RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Levallois-PerretLe résultat du brevet à Levallois-Perret
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VOLTAIRE- Reims 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Saint-jean De Béthune- Versailles 1980 - 1988
-
Prytanée National Militaire- La fleche 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Sainte-geneviève- Versailles 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse- Toulouse 1993 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
Prytanée Militaire- La fleche 1988 - 1991
-
1 Er Regiment Du Train- Paris 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
A2c- Boulogne billancourt 1998 - 2000
-
Arvin Industries (Arvinmeritor) - Responsable marketing France (Marketing)- DREUX 2000 - 2003
-
DELPHI - Resp Marketing France (Marketing)- Cergy 2003 - maintenant
-
MSX INTERNATIONAL- Nanterre
RESPONSABLE FRANCHISE2006 - maintenant
-
Poweo - Chef de projet déploiement services (Commercial)- Paris 2009 - maintenant
-
Gdf Suez- LA DÉFENSE 2010 - 2011
-
Néothermie- Paris 2011 - 2013
-
Federal Mogul- Boulogne billancourt 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Charles-Etienne MANGIN
-
Vit à :
LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France
-
Né le :
13 nov. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous pouvez m'écrire à l'adresse suivante :
charles.mangin@yahoo.fr
Profession :
Dir Marketing et Commercial Néothermie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
