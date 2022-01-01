Charly TOUCHET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Paul-st Joseph (Mamers)- Mamers 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Saint-paul- Mamers 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Gabriel Touchard- Le mans 1991 - 1995
-
Iut D'alençon- Alencon 1995 - 1997
-
CESI NORMANDIE- Mont saint aignan 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
JOHNSON CONTROLS- La ferte bernard 1998 - 2004
-
Renault - Ingénieur flix (Production)- FLINS SUR SEINE 2005 - 2005
-
Sagem - Supply Chain Manager (Production)- MANTES LA VILLE 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Charly TOUCHET
-
Vit à :
MAISONS LAFFITTE, France
-
Né le :
22 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur aéronautique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible