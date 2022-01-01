Charly TOUCHET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • JOHNSON CONTROLS

     -  La ferte bernard 1998 - 2004

  • Renault  - Ingénieur flix (Production)

     -  FLINS SUR SEINE 2005 - 2005

  • Sagem  - Supply Chain Manager (Production)

     -  MANTES LA VILLE 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Charly TOUCHET

  • Vit à :

    MAISONS LAFFITTE, France

  • Né le :

    22 avril 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur aéronautique

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

