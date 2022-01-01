RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Dieulouard
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Jarville la malgrange 1977 - 1980
ECOLE ERCKMANN CHATRIAN- Jarville la malgrange 1981 - 1985
Collège Montaigu- Jarville la malgrange 1985 - 1989
LYCEE CYFFLE- Nancy 1988 - 1992
Lycee Paul-louis Cyffle- Nancy 1989 - 1992
Parcours club
La Cmj- France 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christel GERSTNER (SIDEL)
Vit à :
DIEULOUARD, France
Née le :
3 janv. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Maternelle
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
