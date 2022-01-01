RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Annecy ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives en Haute-Savoie les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Guessling Hemering)- Guessling hemering
j'habitais Ã l'Ã©cole ; Section Enfantine ; CE1; CE2 ; CM1 ; CM2.1966 - 1972
-
Collège Mangin- Sarrebourg
6Ã¨me1; 5Ã¨me1 ; 4Ã¨me 3 ; 3Ã¨me51972 - 1976
-
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg
2AB2 ; 1Ã¨re B ; TermB.1976 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christel MARTINELLE
-
Vit Ã :
ANNECY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
8 juin 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un petit-fils, une petite-fille, trois enfants, je vis à la montagne
Profession :
EmployÃ©e de l'Ã©tat franÃ§ais
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
