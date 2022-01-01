Christel ROUSSEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Servance 1979 - 1981
-
Ecole Paul Eluard (Jaunay Clan)- Jaunay clan 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Jaunay clan 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Pilote Innovant- Jaunay clan 1991 - 1994
-
IUT DE LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle 1994 - 1996
-
IUT BIOLOGIE APPLIQUEE- La rochelle 1994 - 1996
-
KINGSTON UNIVERSITY- Kingston on thames 1996 - 1997
-
Iup Génie Systèmes Industriels Produits De Consommation Alimentaire- Marseille 1997 - 2000
-
Dess Analyse Et Qualité- Marseille 2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Charal- METZ 2000 - 2007
-
Saumonerie Saint-ferréol- Brioude 2007 - 2012
-
Delpeyrat- Brioude 2012 - 2014
-
Française De Gastronomie- Brioude 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christel ROUSSEAU
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
25 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable qualité
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
