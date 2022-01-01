Christelle BLASCO (DECHAZERON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALPHONSE DE LAMARTINE- Saint chamond 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Claude Lebois- Saint chamond 1990 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christelle BLASCO (DECHAZERON)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT LAURENT DE MURE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
2 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christelle BLASCO (DECHAZERON) a reconnu Christelle BLASCO (DECHAZERON) sur la photo 6ème