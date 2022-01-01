Christelle DUPREY (DUPREY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • EURO CRM  - Téléconseillère (Commercial)

     -  Le kremlin bicetre 1999 - 2000

  • IDF SERVICES  - Secrétaire comptable (Administratif)

     -  Paris 2001 - 2003

  • Hcp Controle  - Secrétaire comptable (Administratif)

     -  Boissy saint leger

    Anciennement IDF SERVICES

    2003 - 2004

  • Cabinet Corroyer  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Paris 2004 - maintenant

  • Cabinet Ecosphère Expertise

     -  Coulommiers 2018 - maintenant

  • Profession :

    COMPTABLE

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

