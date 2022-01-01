Christelle DUPREY (DUPREY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA PLACE- Boissy le chatel 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Rebais 1983 - 1987
-
Sep Du Lycée Georges Cormier- Coulommiers 1987 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
EURO CRM - Téléconseillère (Commercial)- Le kremlin bicetre 1999 - 2000
-
IDF SERVICES - Secrétaire comptable (Administratif)- Paris 2001 - 2003
-
Hcp Controle - Secrétaire comptable (Administratif)- Boissy saint leger
Anciennement IDF SERVICES2003 - 2004
-
Cabinet Corroyer - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Paris 2004 - maintenant
-
Cabinet Ecosphère Expertise- Coulommiers 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle DUPREY (DUPREY)
-
Vit à :
BOISSY-LE-CHÂTEL, France
-
Née le :
12 sept. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christelle DUPREY (DUPREY) a ajouté Cabinet Ecosphère Expertise à son parcours professionnel