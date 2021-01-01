RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Vraie-Croix
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Raterie (Port Saint Pere)- Port saint pere 1982 - 1988
Collège Bellestre- Bouaye 1988 - 1992
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Discotheque L'imprevu - Barmaid (Autre)- Prinquiau 1996 - 1999
Disctheque Le Palm Club - Barmaid (Autre)- Bouvron 1999 - 2000
Restaurany L'espace Bouef - Secretaire comptable (Administratif)- Savenay 2002 - 2003
Mairie De Savenay - Policiere municipale (Autre)- Savenay
obtention du concours de police municipale en avril 20032003 - 2003
E56 - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)- Vannes
Visitez: location-sono-vannes sono-vannes E562004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christelle GABORIT
Vit à :
LA VRAIE CROIX, France
Née le :
3 mai 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2