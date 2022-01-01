Christelle PERRODON (FERRARI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CLAUDIUS BERTHELIER- Lyon 1971 - 1979
-
Collège Georges Clémenceau- Lyon 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Ampère-saxe Annexe Du Lycée Ampère-bourse- Lyon 1983 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christelle PERRODON (FERRARI)
-
Vit à :
SAINT ROMAIN AU MONT D'OR, France
-
Née en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
