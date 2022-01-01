Christian BELLIARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Chenes Secs (Le Genest Saint Isle)- Le genest saint isle 1976 - 1985
-
Collège De Misedon- Port brillet 1985 - 1985
-
Collège Paul Eluard- Bonneuil sur marne 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Léon Blum (Anc Lycée Du Lac)- Creteil 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Jaurès- Montreuil
bts force de vente1992 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
PSIG- Quimper
Gendarme Auxiliaire1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
La Poste - Facteur (Autre)- NOISY LE GRAND 1995 - 1999
-
LA POSTE - Facteur (Autre)- Les houches 1999 - 2000
-
LA POSTE - FACTEUR (Autre)- Tremblay en france 2000 - 2002
-
LA POSTE - GUICHETIER- Neuilly sur marne 2002 - 2006
-
La Poste - Caissier (Autre)- NOISY LE GRAND 2006 - 2008
-
La Poste - Guichetier animateur (Autre)- MONTFERMEIL 2008 - 2010
-
Universite Paris 8 Saint Denis - SAENES (Administratif)- Saint denis 2010 - 2016
-
COLLEGE INTERNATIONAL - SAENES (Administratif)- Noisy le grand 2016 - 2019
-
IUT CHAMPS SUR MARNE - SAENES (Administratif)- Champs sur marne 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian BELLIARD
-
Vit Ã :
NOISY-LE-GRAND, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire administratif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christian BELLIARD a ajoutÃ© IUT CHAMPS SUR MARNE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Christian BELLIARD a ajoutÃ© COLLEGE INTERNATIONAL Ã son parcours professionnel
-
-
-
-
-
Christian BELLIARD a reconnu Christian BELLIARD sur la photo 1ère
-
-
-
Christian BELLIARD a reconnu Olivier ROUSSEAU sur la photo cm2
-
-
Christian BELLIARD a reconnu Christian BELLIARD sur la photo cm1
-
Christian BELLIARD a reconnu Christian BELLIARD sur la photo cm1