Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Bagnolet 1950 - 1958
-
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Estienne- Paris 1963 - 1967
Parcours militaire
-
BATAILLON DE JOINVILLE - Basket- Fontainebleau 1967 - 1968
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1967 - 1967
-
Cfm Hourtin- Hourtin 1967 - 1967
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian BERTÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
LES GETS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
