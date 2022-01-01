RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Verchain-MaugrÃ© ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans le Nord les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Eugène Thomas- Le quesnoy 1972 - 1974
-
Lycée Ernest Couteaux- Saint amand les eaux 1974 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
405°bcs- Tubingen 1976 - 1977
-
405 Bcs Ecqg- Tubingen 1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Verchain Maugre- Verchain maugre 2009 - 2010
-
Mairie De Verchain Maugre- Verchain maugre 2010 - 2011
-
Mairie De Verchain Maugre - Maire- Verchain maugre 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian BISIAUX
-
Vit Ã :
VERCHAIN MAUGRE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
