Parcours
Parcours militaire
503 Regiment De Train- La rochelle
marÃ©chal des logis au 2 ET peloton n21989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
CEDILEC - Cadre (Autre)- Le havre 1991 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian DELANDRE
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous le 2 ET
Profession :
Cadre logistique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Christian DELANDRE a reconnu Christian DELANDRE sur la photo opération daguet