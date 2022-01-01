Christian DI GIUSEPPE (CHRISTIAN DI GIUSEPPE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Ampère- Oyonnax 1972 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian DI GIUSEPPE (CHRISTIAN DI GIUSEPPE)
-
Vit à :
01590 - LAVANCIA EPERCY, France
-
Né le :
20 sept. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christian DI GIUSEPPE (CHRISTIAN DI GIUSEPPE) a ajouté Collège Ampère à son parcours scolaire