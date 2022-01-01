RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Troyes dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Christian FERRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Romain Rolland Montreuil- Montreuil sous bois 1965 - 1968
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Montreuil 1968 - 1969
-
Pargues- Pargues 1969 - 1970
-
ECOLE DES SENARDES- Troyes 1970 - 1973
-
COLLEGE DES TERRASSES- Troyes 1973 - 1976
-
LP LES LOMBARDS- Troyes 1976 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian FERRAND
-
Vit Ã :
TROYES, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 juin 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christian FERRAND a reconnu Philippe LEVY sur la photo 5ème1
-
Christian FERRAND a reconnu Nicolas NICOLAS LEVY sur la photo 5ème1
-
Christian FERRAND a reconnu Christelle TUCK sur la photo 5ème1
-
Christian FERRAND a reconnu Bruno COLLARD sur la photo 5ème1
-
Christian FERRAND a ajoutÃ© Pargues Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christian FERRAND a ajoutÃ© Ecole Maternelle Romain Rolland Montreuil Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christian FERRAND a reconnu Florence KASSE sur la photo 5ème1
-
Christian FERRAND a reconnu Christian FERRAND sur la photo 5ème1
-
Christian FERRAND a reconnu Isabelle MARQUET sur la photo 5ème1