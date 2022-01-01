RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Wassigny dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Christian GALLOCHAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRI WALLON- Gauchy 1978 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian GALLOCHAT
-
Vit Ã :
WASSIGNY, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 juil. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Mahdia CUVELIER (BOUABDALLAH) sur la photo 3EME
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Sebastien TORTOZA sur la photo Classe de 5éme
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Patricia TAVERNIER-DELEUZE (TAVERNIER) sur la photo Classe de 5éme
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Luc ARMAND sur la photo cm2 henri wallon
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Christian GALLOCHAT sur la photo cm2 henri wallon
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Nadia BOUABDALLAH sur la photo cm2 henri wallon
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Isabelle GORZELANCZYK sur la photo 6e1
-
Christian GALLOCHAT a reconnu Christian GALLOCHAT sur la photo CM2 ANNEE 83-84