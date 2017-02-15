Christian GARNERET (GARNERET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Rolleboise 1972 - 1978
-
LAFONTAINE- Niamey 1978 - 1981
-
Lycée La Fontaine- Niamey 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Paul Cézanne- Mantes la jolie 1981 - 1983
-
LEP DU BREUIL- Mantes la ville 1983 - 1985
-
Cfa Vente- Saint germain en laye 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Castorama - Commercial (Commercial)- CHAMBOURCY
Progression du poste de ELS Ã celui d'adjoint de chef de Rayon1986 - 1990
-
Castorama - Commercial (Commercial)- ERAGNY
Ouverture du magasin en tant que Chef de Rayon stagiaire1990 - 1992
-
Castorama - Commercial (Commercial)- FLINS SUR SEINE
Remodling et ouverture du magsin. Successivement Chef de Rayon Sanitaire, RevÃªtements de Sols, Jardin et Outillage.1992 - 1995
-
Castorama - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- AULNAY SOUS BOIS
Chef de Rayon Outillage1995 - 1997
-
Castorama - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
Chef de Rayon Outillage1997 - 1998
-
Castorama - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- SARTROUVILLE
Chef de Rayon RevÃªtements de Sols1998 - 1998
-
Castorama - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- GONESSE
Direction RÃ©gionale Paris Normandie Chef de Produit RÃ©gional Outillage Acheteur National Nettoyage et Entretien1998 - 2001
-
PASSAT - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Eragny
Responsable Grands Comptes en charge des Centrales de Distribution FranÃ§aise et Responsable national du PÃ´le VPC TÃ©lÃ©achat2002 - maintenant
-
Raf Inventions Best Of Tv - KAM at Best Of TV - Groupe M6 - Responsable Grands Comptes (Commercial)- Boissy l'aillerie 2012 - 2018
-
VENTEO - Key Account Manager (Commercial)- Osny 2018 - maintenant
-
VENTEO - Directeur Grands Comptes (Commercial)- Saint ouen l'aumone 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian GARNERET (GARNERET)
-
Vit Ã :
ABBECOURT, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 sept. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Avec une impression d'avoir vécu déjà plusieurs vies, il m'arrive assez souvent de me demander ce que vous êtes devenu, vous qui avez croisé ou partagé l'une de ces vies.
Les rencontres, la camaraderie et l'amitié ne sont pas le fait du hasard. Donnez moi de vos nouvelles, merci.
Profession :
Cadre Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
