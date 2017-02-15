Christian GARNERET (GARNERET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Castorama  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  CHAMBOURCY

    Progression du poste de ELS Ã  celui d'adjoint de chef de Rayon

    1986 - 1990

  • Castorama  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  ERAGNY

    Ouverture du magasin en tant que Chef de Rayon stagiaire

    1990 - 1992

  • Castorama  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  FLINS SUR SEINE

    Remodling et ouverture du magsin. Successivement Chef de Rayon Sanitaire, RevÃªtements de Sols, Jardin et Outillage.

    1992 - 1995

  • Castorama  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  AULNAY SOUS BOIS

    Chef de Rayon Outillage

    1995 - 1997

  • Castorama  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

    Chef de Rayon Outillage

    1997 - 1998

  • Castorama  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  SARTROUVILLE

    Chef de Rayon RevÃªtements de Sols

    1998 - 1998

  • Castorama  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  GONESSE

    Direction RÃ©gionale Paris Normandie Chef de Produit RÃ©gional Outillage Acheteur National Nettoyage et Entretien

    1998 - 2001

  • PASSAT  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Eragny

    Responsable Grands Comptes en charge des Centrales de Distribution FranÃ§aise et Responsable national du PÃ´le VPC TÃ©lÃ©achat

    2002 - maintenant

  • Raf Inventions Best Of Tv  - KAM at Best Of TV - Groupe M6 - Responsable Grands Comptes (Commercial)

     -  Boissy l'aillerie 2012 - 2018

  • VENTEO  - Key Account Manager (Commercial)

     -  Osny 2018 - maintenant

  • VENTEO  - Directeur Grands Comptes (Commercial)

     -  Saint ouen l'aumone 2022 - maintenant

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Avec une impression d'avoir vécu déjà plusieurs vies, il m'arrive assez souvent de me demander ce que vous êtes devenu, vous qui avez croisé ou partagé l'une de ces vies.
    Les rencontres, la camaraderie et l'amitié ne sont pas le fait du hasard. Donnez moi de vos nouvelles, merci.

    Cadre Commercial

    mariÃ©(e)

    1

    Argentine - Australie - Bhoutan - Birmanie - Botswana - Chili - Ã‰quateur - Gabon - Guatemala - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Islande - Kazakhstan - Madagascar - Mexique - Mozambique - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pakistan - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Centrafrique - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Tanzanie - TurkmÃ©nistan - YÃ©men