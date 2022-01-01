Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christian GARRET

  • Vit Ã  :

    SENS, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1957 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié et j'ai six enfants.
    j' ai habité SURESNES(92) de 1985 à 1995
    Je demeure SENS dans l'YONNE depuis 1995.
    J'ai vécu à ST MAUR (94) de 1957 à 1983
    J'ai fait mon Service Militaire au 403e RA à CHAUMONT(52)
    je suis de la 76/12.

  • Profession :

    Superviseur logistique

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    6

