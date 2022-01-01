RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Sens dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
MATERNELLE MARINVILLE- Saint maur des fosses 1960 - 1964
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Saint maur des fosses 1964 - 1969
C.e.g. Carnot- Saint maur des fosses 1969 - 1970
C.e.s. Didier- Saint maur des fosses 1970 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
Halle De Rungis - PORTEUR (Autre)- Rungis 1976 - 1998
FLEURISTE REGION PARISIENNE - CommerÃ§ant (Autre)- Paris 1983 - 1995
Parcours militaire
403e Ra- Chaumont 1976 - 1977
Parcours club
Entente Sénonaise- Sens 1998 - maintenant
AVENIR DE PARON- Paron 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian GARRET
Vit Ã :
SENS, France
NÃ© en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié et j'ai six enfants.
j' ai habité SURESNES(92) de 1985 à 1995
Je demeure SENS dans l'YONNE depuis 1995.
J'ai vécu à ST MAUR (94) de 1957 à 1983
J'ai fait mon Service Militaire au 403e RA à CHAUMONT(52)
je suis de la 76/12.
Profession :
Superviseur logistique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
6
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
