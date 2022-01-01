RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bindernheim dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle 'des Bains'- Chatenois 1976 - 1980
-
Ecole Catholique Maurice & Katia Kraft (Chatenois)- Chatenois 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Des Châteaux- Chatenois
6Ã¨D 5Ã¨D 4Ã¨B 3Ã¨B1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Baptiste Schwilgué- Selestat
2nde TSA BAC E1989 - 1992
-
Iut De L'université De Haute Alsace- Mulhouse
DUT GEII par apprentissage1992 - 1994
Parcours club
-
Profession De Foi- Chatenois 1988 - 1988
-
A.s.chatenois- Chatenois
SecrÃ©taire1994 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
CERIA - ChargÃ© d'affaires en automatismes industriels (Technique)- Holtzwihr 1992 - 1996
-
Communauté De Communes Du Canton De Villé - ChargÃ© de Mission Environnement - Communication (Communication)- Bassemberg 1996 - 2000
-
SOCOMEC - Responsable de service Marketing Database & Tools (Marketing)- Benfeld 2000 - 2015
-
Hager Group - Technicien Support Marketing (Marketing)- 2015 - 2016
-
Hager Group - Process & Data Manager (Marketing)- OBERNAI 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian GERBER
-
Vit Ã :
BINDERNHEIM, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 juil. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mon mail : christian.gerber at netuser . fr
Profession :
Responsable de service Marketing Database & Tools
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
