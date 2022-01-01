RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Hécourt
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole (75020)- Paris 1955 - 1957
Ecole Du Centre (Sochaux)- Sochaux 1958 - 1961
College Du Centre- Sochaux 1961 - 1963
Ecole D'apprentissage Peugeot- Montbeliard
Formation tolier chaudronnier de 1963 à 19661963 - maintenant
Eap Ecole D'apprentissage Peugeot - Chaudronnier (Technique)- Montbeliard
Ecole d'Apprentissage Peugeot de 1963 à 19661966 - maintenant
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort 1972 - 1974
ECOLE NORMALE DE LILLE- Lille 1975 - 1977
LYCEE TECHNIQUE LUXEMBOURG - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Vesoul 1977 - 2008
Lep Luxembourg Vesoul - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Vesoul 1977 - 2009
LYCEE TECHNIQUE LUXEMBOURG - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Vesoul 1977 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
ECOLE APPRENTISSAGE PEUGEOT- Montbeliard 1963 - 1966
Usine Peugeot ( Ogem ) - Chaudronnier (Production)- Sochaux
Outillage générale entretien mécanique nord de1967 à 1968. Entretien fonderie de 1970 à 1975.1968 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christian GROSJEAN
Vit à :
PUSEY, France
Né le :
6 févr. 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraité actif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
