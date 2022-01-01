Christian KERMAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Albert Samain- Roubaix 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Roubaix 1993 - 1996
-
Iut De Béthune- Bethune 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian KERMAN
-
Vit à :
ROUBAIX, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christian KERMAN a ajouté Iut De Béthune à son parcours scolaire
-
Christian KERMAN a ajouté Lycée Jean Rostand à son parcours scolaire
-
Christian KERMAN a ajouté Collège Albert Samain à son parcours scolaire