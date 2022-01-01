Christian LE BORGNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Peiresc- Toulon 1966 - 1968
-
Collège Bois Du Chateau- Lorient 1968 - 1970
-
Lycée Technique Colbert- Lorient 1970 - 1973
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient
2ND + BEP electromecanique1970 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
MARITIME- Crozon 1973 - 1974
-
Gendarmerie Maritime- La rochelle 1973 - 1990
-
Ciga Auxerre Et Cpga Porquerolles- Auxerre 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Gendarmerie maritime (Gendarmerie Nationale)- CROZON
GAM1973 - 1974
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian LE BORGNE
-
Vit Ã :
VALLE DI MEZZANA, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 mars 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié trois grands enfants
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
