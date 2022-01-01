Christian LEPAGE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Langevin - Henri Wallon- Bonneuil sur marne 1959 - 1963
-
Collège Plaisance- Creteil 1966 - maintenant
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Creteil 1968 - 1971
-
Iut De Créteil Site De Créteil- Creteil 1973 - 1975
Parcours militaire
-
EE KERSAINT- Brest 1975 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
COHERENT FRANCE - Technicien SAV- Saclay 1975 - 1976
-
Spectra Physics France - Maintenance laser- Les ulis 1977 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian LEPAGE
-
Vit à :
GRADIGNAN, France
-
Né en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Recherche ancien de la mission thetis sur kersaint
Profession :
Ingenieur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
