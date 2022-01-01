Christian LETORT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bd Des Ecoles (Bourg Argental)- Bourg argental 1945 - 1948
-
Ecole Jacques Demy (Teille)- Teille 1948 - 1949
-
Ecole Laïque- Le cellier 1949 - 1953
-
Collège Le Galinet- Blain 1955 - 1959
-
Ecole Normale- Savenay 1959 - 1963
Parcours militaire
-
150 Ri- Verdun 1964 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Caisse D'epargne De Nantes- Nantes 1966 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian LETORT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT HERBLAIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 mai 1942 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
