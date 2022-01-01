Christian LHOMMEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Orvault 1967 - 1973
Collége L'angeviniére- Saint herblain 1973 - 1978
JEAN JAURES- Nantes 1978 - 1980
Parcours militaire
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau 1981 - 1981
Centre Sportif D'equitation Militaire- Fontainebleau 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
Renault- NANTES 1982 - 1997
INTERMARCHE REDON - rayon Bazar (Technique)- Redon 1999 - 2002
Sté Miro - CONSEILLER COMMERCIAL QUALIFIE (Commercial)- Lyon 2002 - 2009
INTERMARCHE LA CHAPELLE DES MARAIS - Manager de rayon- La chapelle des marais 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
TWIRLING CLUB- Sautron 1982 - 1985
LA VAILLANTE- Vertou 1985 - 1990
Twirling- Missillac 1989 - 2004
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christian LHOMMEAU
Vit à :
HERBIGNAC, France
Né le :
24 août 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre