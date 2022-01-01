Christian LIFSITZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Rouget De L'isle- Auch 1950 - 1958
-
Collège De La Rue De Metz- Auch 1959 - 1960
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers Du Gers- Auch 1960 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
-
Base Aérienne 181 Ivato - GERMAC MÃ©canicien- Tananarive 1965 - 1966
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chatellerault (Esog) - Eleve gendarme (Administratif)- Chatellerault 1968 - 1968
-
Escadron 44/3 Gendarmerie Mobile ( 45300 Pithiviers) - MÃ©canicien auto (Autre)- Pithiviers
Chauffeur de bus1968 - 1972
-
Escadron 44/3 Gendarmerie Mobile ( 45300 Pithiviers) - Garage chauffeur tc (Autre)- Pithiviers 1968 - 1972
-
Egm 34/2- Saint gaudens 1972 - 2001
-
Escadron 34/2 De Gendarmerie Mobile - Garage chauffeur tc- Saint gaudens 1972 - 2001
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 181- Tananarive
mÃ©canicien au GERMAC1965 - 1966
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christian LIFSITZ
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
7 aoÃ»t 1946 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous les anciens !
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Espagne - Italie - Madagascar
-
