Christian MAILLIET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christian MAILLIET

  • Vit à :

    TILLOY LES MOFFLAINES, France

  • Né le :

    3 sept. 1956 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :