Christian MEANCE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CROIX BLANCHE- Conflans sainte honorine 1958 - 1963
-
COLLEGE JULES FERRY- Conflans sainte honorine 1963 - 1967
-
Lycée Le Corbusier- Poissy 1967 - 1971
-
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre 1971 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
LA PRESERVATRICE- Paris 1979 - 1981
-
PFA ASSURANCES - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- La défense 1981 - 1998
-
AGF - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- COURBEVOIE 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christian MEANCE
-
Vit à :
DINARD, France
-
Né le :
3 nov. 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans activité professionnelle
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christian MEANCE a reconnu Christian MEANCE sur la photo AB2 AB2BIS